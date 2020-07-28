Jeff Tweedy Returns To Live Shows With McHenry (IL) Drive In Performance















Jeff Tweedy will return to live performances this autumn when the Wilco frontman will play a live show on Sept. 18th at the McHenry Drive Inn Theater in McHenry, IL. Tickets go on sale Friday at 11am CT.

This socially distanced concert has some more loose restrictions where attendees arent required to stay in their car and listen through the radio, as mentioned on the ticketing site about leaving your vehicle. (below)

Yes, but you must stay within the confines of your space allocated to your vehicle as much as possible. You may lay in the bed of your truck or in the back of a van, you can stand next to your car, but MUST stay in your designated square of space with your party. If you are outside of the vehicle you must wear your mask at all times.

In other Wilco news, the band has revealed that the shows originally scheduled with Trampled by Turtles in Sept. 2020 have been moved to Sept. 16, 17 + 18, 2021. All tickets will be honored to the dates below..