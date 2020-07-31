VIDEO PREMIERE: Kirby Sybert Stays Hopeful with Soulful Folk Rock on “Winds of Change”















Modern age songster, singer, multi-instrumentalist, photographer and videographer Kirby Sybert makes his solo LP debut with Happy People Make Happy Things, due out on August 7th. Kirby sings, plays guitar, keys and drums in addition to recording and producing a large portion of the album in his Philadelphia bedroom. It is a return to the simplicity and joy of creating something on one’s own and making it sound fantastic despite a fancy, expensive studio.

Happy People Make Happy Things is an introspective sonic journey highlighted by Kirby’s soulful vocals, psychedelic guitar riffs, rubbery bass lines and drums that hit right in the pocket. Each of the nine original songs on the album are reflections of the only constant in the human experience: change.

Having grown up in Central Pennsylvania, Kirby found himself in New York City for a short stint before settling in Philadelphia where he discovered a scene filled with musicians and creatives that fully embraced him. In addition to fronting his own band, Kirby often pops up in other bands around Philadelphia primarily playing guitar, keys and sometimes finding himself behind the drum kit. He has spent the last several years touring with Mo Lowda and The Humble – at first as a photographer and videographer and currently as a guitar player.

Today Glide is excited to premiere Kirby’s video for “Winds of Change,” a standout track that would not be out of place on Songs From Big Pink and centers around the continual growth experienced by human beings. The song was written in Austin, TX when Kirby was on tour playing guitar with Philadelphia favorites, Mo Lowda & The Humble and was conceived in late night jam sessions on the road. It features guest vocals by Mo Lowda’s Jordan Caiola, who co-wrote the tune. With a somber yet hopeful and reflective folk rock soundtrack, Kirby walks the streets of Philly in a way that is reminiscent of The Verve’s “Bittersweet Symphony” but with less disdain and more optimism. Kirby seems to be reveling in a sense of nostalgia as he wanders by famous music venues and bars while also paying a visit to other personal landmarks. There is a soulfulness to the song that comes through in the infectious vocals harmonies and complements the dreamy strumming that feels equal parts The Band and Hiss Golden Messenger. The video also ends with a Lebowski reference that is not to be missed. In this time of a bleak outlook for the future – especially for live music – it is refreshing to hear Kirby’s reminder that change can be a good thing.

Kirby describes the inspiration and process behind this song:

“I had reached out to my buddy Noah Dickinson, who I’ve known since high school, and sent him my record, ‘Happy People Make Happy Things’. I wanted him to hear what I had been working on. He was really inspired by ‘Winds of Change’ and had a great idea for the video. So we chatted and decided to make the thing. It really brings together my past from growing up in a small town to now living in a big city pursuing my dream of being an artist. We wanted to highlight places that my friends and I hang out around Fishtown and then go back to where Noah and I grew up to show that aspect of where I’ve come from, my family even gets a little cameo, which I love! The song reflects those ideas of change and how it’s the only constant, and throughout the video we see my surroundings change like they have in real life. I then go on a journey to the sky at the end because we thought that’d be a really funny way to end it.”

WATCH: