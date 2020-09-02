Mezzotint Label Announces Deluxe Reissue of Polaris’ ‘Music from the Adventures of Pete and Pete: 21st Century Edition’















The Mezzotint Label is proud and happy to finally announce the release of ultimate & deluxe package of ‘Polaris, Music from the Adventures of Pete and Pete: 21st Century Edition’. It’s been an interstellar journey, but it’s really coming out on September 18 2020. The pre-sale begins September 1st. This record has been a labor of love and is the most complete document of this legendary soundtrack. It looks and sounds amazing. The demo cd is random selections of demos , including the demo for ‘Hey Sandy’ and more. PRE-ORDER

The re-release of the fabled music from the legendary Nickelodeon tv show is pressed on silver vinyl and packaged in a sprawling gatefold sleeve chock full of new photos and rare images. The inner sleeve has liner notes written by show creator Will McRobb and for the first time ever….Polaris lyrics! No more guessing. 21st Century Polaris also includes a cd of the original Muggy demos of some of the songs on the record. The definitive edition for the millennium and the galaxies and beyond! As far as we know……..

The pre-sale bundle includes a new Polaris shirt designed by the great Luke Cavagnac. The first 300 will be autographed by Muggy. All pre-sale participants will be entered in a drawing for The Polaris record on white vinyl, the original cd, a Polaris hat, a Muggy handwritten lyric sheet and a genuine Petunia tattoo. 2 runners up will receive the Great Big Happy Moonface cassingle with an autographed Mezzotint old school brand new walkman! Wow.

Vinyl

Side A

Hey Sandy

She is Staggering

Waiting For October

As Usual

Everywhere

Ivy Boy

Side B

Summerbaby

Coronado II

Ashamed Of The Story I Told

Saturnine

Recently

The Monster’s Loose

POLARIS 2020 CD

Polaris in the 21st Century!

Demos of Space and Time and The Unknown

Most songs recorded at The Back Room except 4 & 7 recorded in London at Warners

Written & mostly played by MM somewhere in the 90’s.

CD Sequence-

1. The Monsters Loose

2. CORONADO II

3. Holy Holly

4. Waiting for October

5. 21st Century Space Walk

6. Hey Sandy

7. As Usual

8. Ashamed of the Story I told

9. Recently

10. Waiting for October electric guitar

11. Saturnine instrumental

12. As Usual w/drums

13. Waiting for October acoustic instrumental

14. Coronado II instrumental

15. Look at the Rocket Go!