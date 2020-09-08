VIDEO PREMIERE: Chuck is a Band Speak to Wanting What You Can’t Have on Bright Indie Rocker “Waiting”















Megan Benavente is a familiar face to avid attendees of shows in the indie and punk rock scenes over the last several years. Working as a Front of House Engineer at LA’s legendary The Troubadour, Benavente has taken her skills as an engineer on the road with the likes of Manchester Orchestra, Kevin Devine, and Tiger’s Jaw, just to name a few.

In 2018, however, she stepped from behind the desk and joined Pinegrove as a band member. In between these extensive stints away from home, Benavente quietly weaved together her own collection of songs; creating the first anticipated-release from her new project, Chuck is a Band.

The group’s new album Tender Kid (due out 9/18), marks a significant shift for the songwriter, who originally released solo material under the moniker Megan Michelle Bird. Steering away from the sombre, stripped-back nature of her previous output, Chuck showcases a refreshing, in-your-face sonic universe that relishes the fleeting moments and urges us to investigate what’s most important to us. This uninhibited approach creates a kaleidoscope of kick-ass textures, created with the help of Manchester Orchestra members Tim Very (drums) and Andy Prince (bass), Pat Benson, formerly of Tigers Jaw (guitar) and producer Kyle Berzle.

By stepping to the front of the stage, Benavente has crafted an experience that encourages us to own the unpredictability of our lives. Here, she taps into something real and concrete through introspective honesty, self-belief and the spur-of-the-moment creativity that only comes from collaborating with some of your best friends and trusting your gut.

Today Glide is excited to premiere the band’s colorful lyric video for their song “Waiting.” Bringing together indie rock and pop, Benavente touches on themes of romanticism, saying that, “on the surface, it’s a song about a girl who loves a girl who loves a boy. But more than that, I think it’s a song that speaks to the romanticism and fantasy of wanting what you can’t have.” Backing lyrics that resonate is a simple yet strong backbeat and a swelling succession of guitars rocking out. While the song starts off on the mellow side, it builds into a guitar-driven rocker by the end, encapsulating what makes Chuck is a Band such a dynamic new act.

Benavente describes the process behind the video”

“I have grown to know Brittany O’Brien as a friend and photographer over the past five years and relish any opportunity to get to work alongside her. I had this concept for a ‘laundry day’ photo shoot with the live band and she took it one step further to create a fun looped stop motion video to go with the first single.”

WATCH: