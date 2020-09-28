WATCH: Kenny Roby Shares “Silver Moon” Video In Memory Of Neal Casal















Kenny Roby has shared the video for “Silver Moon (For Neal)“, a track off his new, critically-acclaimed album ‘The Reservoir.‘ Written in memory of longtime friend and collaborator Neal Casal, the initial spark for the song came to Roby a year ago to the day following the memorial concert for the late musician at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY on September 25, 2019. The video created by Angie Pickman using cut paper art animation, captures the sentiment of the song’s lyrics, including stark, moving verses like, “I have laid awake at night and I have cried myself to sleep, wondering why you had to leave us here so soon. I will never understand the hearts and minds of other men, so I pray here to the one who hung the moon.”

As Roby remembers it: “A year ago today, on the night of the Neal Casal tribute at the Capitol Theatre, musicians who performed and other friends involved were gathered around outside the backstage door following the show. I came around from the front of the theatre to see Dave Schools, who was taking over the producer role of my new record in the wake of Neal’s death, staring up at the sky, excitedly asking me, ‘did you see the moon?’ I had and we both stood there in wonder at this giant silver crescent that seemed to take over the late night sky. Deep into the next night the idea for the ‘Silver Moon’ chorus came to me and the following morning the first verse fell into place. A week later when walking around New York City, the second verse arrived. I didn’t really have to edit this one. It was one of those songs that writes itself. It’s about the evening we gathered to say goodbye to our friend Neal. Our mutual friend Angie Pickman, who created the video, captures the spirit of the song beautifully.”

Casal was set to produce Roby’s album ‘The Reservoir,’ but took his own life shortly before the recording sessions were to begin. Widespread Panic bassist Dave Schools stepped into the production role, cutting the album at Applehead Recording in Woodstock, NY with a stellar cast of musicians, including guitarists John Lee Shannon and Jesse Aycock, bassist Jeff Hill and drummer Tony Leone. Since the album’s release on August 7, the 16-song collection, which chronicles Roby’s own struggles with mental health, addiction and the breakup of his 20-plus year marriage, has been widely embraced. No Depression wrote, “On ‘The Reservoir,’ Kenny Roby dives deep to find beauty in tragedy. The power of Roby’s songwriting is how well the stories connect with us all,” while American Songwriter declared, “On his latest album, Kenny Roby gleans lessons learned and transmits them through a set of songs that are taut, tender and flush with both resilience and resolve.”

In addition to “Silver Moon (For Neal)” being released, Fans.Live has announced that the tribute concert which inspired the song, ‘There’s A Reward: A Celebration Of The Life & Music Of Neal Casal’ will be rebroadcast on Sunday, October 11. The event, which stretched late into the next morning, featured performances by artists like Circles Around the Sun, Joe Russo, Steve Earle, Chris Robinson, Beachwood Sparks, Leslie Mendelson, Mapache, Scott Metzger, Dori Freeman, Citizen Cope and Zephaniah OHora, along with Roby and others. Proceeds from ticket sales of the concert raised over $20,000 for MusiCares, and once again all contributions through the webcast will be donated to the music industry charity that has provided more than $60,000,000 in health, financial, and rehabilitation resources to music people in times of need.