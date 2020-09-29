Five Movies Set in Las Vegas















If there’s one thing people know Las Vegas for, it would be the world-famous casinos, lavish hotels and leading entertainment. With more than 42 million visitors per year, the city is well known for being one of the world’s top tourist destinations, offering a glimpse of a lifestyle that only a fraction of the world’s population gets to live full-time. From run-away weddings and all you can drink nights out, to the opportunity to win… or lose for that matter, a number of available jackpots at the likes of the Bellagio, Mandalay Bay, or Caesars palace; Vegas really does have it all.

Yet, there’s one thing that Vegas is also quite famous for that many people don’t think of. Vegas is one of the top movie sets in the world, with a large array of titles using the city to set the scene. This may come as a surprise to many, considering that most movies of the western world are filmed in the likes of LA, New York, Paris and London. Yet, some of the top movies produced to this date have been filmed in Las Vegas. But is it any surprise considering the lavish lifestyle it offers, it’s reputation for providing some wild adventures, and the stunning skyline set amongst the Calico Hills and Spring Mountain Range.

Below, we’ll highlight five of the top movies that are set in Las Vegas…

Ocean’s 11

It might be 19 years old, yet this classic never loses its touch! In Steven Soderbergh’s version of the original, that cast was enough to make the initial headlines, with the likes of George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon amongst the team.

The plot revolves around a strategic heist that takes place in the world-renowned Bellagio Hotel, helping give the movie all the glitz and glamour needed to make the production iconic.

Fear and Loathing

In an adaptation of Hunter S Thompson’s classic 1970’s novel, Terry Gilliam’s movie adaptation of Fear and Loathing aimed to further expose how corrupt the idea of the American Dream had become, in which Las Vegas served as the perfect setting for highlight the use of illegal drugs, heavy alcohol consumption, and the destructive party lifestyle that consumed so many during the Nixon era. Interestingly, the movie took a total of 56 days to shoot as many of the scenes featuring Jonny Depp were based in the casinos, where strict regulations meant that filming could only take place between the hours of 2-6am.

With a production budget of $18,500,000, the film was well-received by its target audience but not so much the critics, with reviewers commenting that the movie was a financial failure. In contradiction, the film has received excellent viewer ratings and to this day, it continues to be a fan favorite with movie connoisseurs. Read more on roulettesites.org.

The Hangover

Stretching the realities of Las Vegas to its limits, this number is a firm favorite with movie lovers around the world and really highlights the fun, glamour, action, and wildness of Las Vegas. Featuring a missing groom, wild tigers than end up in your hotel room and of course, Mike Tyson, it’s fair to say that not everyone experiences such adventures in Las Vegas, however, the movie certainly sells the city as a location where you can go to experience something new…to say the least.

Set in Caesars Palace, as well as the odd shot being taken on Las Vegas Boulevard, this movie really does push the limits on what is classed as comically acceptable and what’s just downright outrageous to air on the big screen. None the less, the hangover was a huge hit at its time of release and is still a firm favorite 11 years later. Fans of the Hangover are able to stay at Caesars Place resort where they can try their hand at the latest casino games.

Rain Man

Featuring the much-loved Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman, the pair played unlikely siblings on a road trip through Las Vegas. One of the most iconic scenes to come from this movie is where the pair appear emerging from an escalator inside yet again Caesar’s Palace, wearing matching suits. It’s a scene that’s been parodied countless times since it originally aired.

Featuring all the gambling and card playing action you could get, as well as some interesting dance moves, this one is not to be missed if you’re a fan of the Las Vegas lifestyle. Jason Bourne

Jason Bourne

Last but not least, we have the renowned Jason Bourne that was filmed in 2016. Featuring Matt Damon, the movie is mainly filmed along the famous Las Vegas strip in which the cast took great pleasure in helping to destroy the iconic Riviera Hotel and Casino, which was due for demolition.

Whilst casinos and hotels are the first things that come to mind, don’t forget some of the famous movies that were filmed in the city on your next trip to Vegas!