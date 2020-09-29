Tame Impala Announces Rescheduled North American Tour















Today, Tame Impala has announced rescheduled North American tour dates. The majority of the dates were originally planned for Summer 2020 but had to be postponed due to COVID19. The band will kick off the tour in Mexico City on July 22nd and wrap up in Miami, FL on October 18th. Highlights include The Gorge in Washington, The Chase Center in San Francisco and the United Center in Chicago on October 7th. In addition to the traditional tour dates, Tame Impala will return to Outside Lands in San Francisco on August 8th and appear at Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas in September. All tickets for the original shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates. If you are unable to attend, you can begin the refund process at your point of purchase.

TAME IMPALA 2021 TOUR DATES

July 22 – Foro Sol Stadium – Mexico City, MEXICO

July 28 – Gila River Arena – Phoenix, AZ

July 30 – Pepsi Center – Denver, CO

Aug 02 – Moda Center – Portland, OR

Aug 04 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, CANADA

Aug 06 – The Gorge – George WA

Aug 08 – Outside Lands Festival – San Francisco, CA

Aug 12 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX

Aug 13 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

Aug 14 – Frank Erwin Center – Austin,TX

Sept 15 – Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Sept 17 – Life Is Beautiful Festival – Las Vegas, NV

Oct 04 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, CANADA

Oct 05 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

Oct 07 – United Center – Chicago, IL

Oct 08 – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

Oct 10 – Xcel Energy Center – St Paul, MN

Oct 13 – Capital One Arena – Washington DC

Oct 15 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

Oct 17 – Amway Center – Orlando, FL

Oct 18 – American Airlines Arena- Miami, FL