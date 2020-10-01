VIDEO PREMIERE: Tali Struts Her Pop Flair & Bravado On Sharp “Walking Paradox”















Toronto-based artist Tali has recently released her powerful three-track Shadows EP. Seductive, nocturnal and intoxicating, the three-track EP marries old-school songcraft to contemporary cutting-edge sonics and production. The result: proficient, polished tracks without expiration dates. Tracks that hit the sweet spot between pop, soul, R&B, jazz and electronica. And tracks that share Tali’s self-assured reflections on the universal conflicts and contradictions of love and life — along with hard-earned lessons about letting go and trusting your gut. “That’s also what the title means to me,” she elaborates. “It’s about leaving the past in the shadows and going with the flow. It took me a long time to learn that. I used to obsess over things.”

Glide is thrilled to premiere the video for “Walking Paradox” a razor shop pop numeber that combines the glittery execution of Lana Del Rey and Halsey, while retaining indie credibility.

“The walking paradox video was a series of random adventures. It was filmed on an iphone by one of my best friends. mirrors reflect the inner and outer being; what your heart feels and what your mind thinks. Seeing as the song explores contradictions and tug of wars with making choices and knowing/not knowing what you want, I thought it’d be interesting to play around with that. Throughout the video, there are mirrors in different locations (outside, indoors) and it signifies ways in which you find yourself to be in a paradoxical situation no matter where you go in life and you’re left with choices to make. There is a devil and an angel on your shoulder. that’s what the devil, angel and coin tossing concepts display throughout the video. It’s also a nod and introduction to my next project called ‘in-between girl’