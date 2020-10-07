LISTEN: Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings Share Bumpin’ “Little By Little” Cover















Daptone proudly announces the physical version of Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings’ new collection, Just Dropped in to See What Condition my Rendition was in, to be released on RSD Black Friday, November 29th. The digital version arrives on October 23rd, and the LP available on RSD Black Friday will feature an exclusive transparent blue with black splatter color vinyl.

“Little By Little,” made famous by Dusty Springfield, is also released today as the second single. This follows the lead single “Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours,” the Stevie Wonder classic.

Originally recorded for a Dusty Springfield compilation, “Little By Little” is a shining example of how Jones’s incomparable vocals alongside the Dap-Kings deft musicianship and emotive horn section can reimagine a pop classic, transforming it into a raw, soulful creation all their own.

Just Dropped In… features covers by acts ranging from Janet Jackson to Woody Guthrie, showcasing the eclectic taste and superb musicality of Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings. Over two decades, the band and Jones have built a reputation as studio aces, and this album compiles some of their most popular, as well as completely unreleased, renditions — originally recorded on their own or for commercials, movies, and TV shows.

Just Dropped In… comes as Jones’ second posthumous release following the group’s most recent album, Soul of a Woman (2017). Jones passed away in 2016 from pancreatic cancer.