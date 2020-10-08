Descendents’ Milo Aukerman Shares Three-Song Single as RebUke















Today, Descendents vocalist Milo Aukerman debuts his politically focused ukulele project, RebUke, with a three-song single 45…not a LP. The songs examine the current political state of the United States and the feeling of outrage & uncertainty that has intensified over the years. “I’ve spent most of my punk rock life avoiding the temptation to write political songs; it always seemed like politics is the obvious go-to subject of punk and thus not of interest to me,” explains Aukerman. “Unfortunately, after the 2016 U.S. Presidential election I find myself virtually unable to write songs about anything else

Originally written for the next Descendents record, Aukerman felt the tracks were too time-sensitive and needed to come out prior to the upcoming November 2020 election. Utilizing an array of ukuleles (a six-string “guitarlele,” a soprano uke, an electric uke, and a bass uke) paired with tabla drums and a cowbell, Aukerman set out to get these political screeds off his chest in a stripped down format. “If you believe, like me, that 45 is not a LP, we ALL need to VOTE to make that a reality,” encourages Aukerman. “Only then can we hope to see a return to sanity, a turning of the page. These songs are my personal attempts to turn the page on our national nightmare…if only I could will it through music.

Pre-order the 7” via Fat Wreck Chords here.

45…not a LP Track Listing

1. On You

2. Hindsight 2020

3. Royal Flush (feat. Rotten James Dio)