SONG PREMIERE: Strung Like A Horse Celebrate Feeling Good with Laid back Groover “Crazy Like Me”















Strung Like a Horse is known for their signature brand of Americana, distilled from old-school storytelling, roots instrumentations, and alt-rock edge. Mississippi-bred, Chattanooga-based frontman Clayton Maselle brings the influences of John Hartford, Split Lip Rayfield, Danny Barnes, The Band, Violent Femmes, and Old Crow Medicine Show to his singular songs. Their authenticity, high energy, and great fondness for a good time have made the band’s live shows a cult favorite. Strung’s first studio album, WHOA!, was produced by multiple Grammy-winner Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, John Prine, Brandi Carlile, Calexico/Iron & Wine, Margo Price, Josh Ritter) at the legendary Sound Emporium in Nashville, and will be released October 30 on Transoceanic Records.

The popular touring act was noted among Amos Perrine’s “Best New Music” picks from AmericanaFest 2018 and his “Don’t Miss” list for AmericanaFest 2019. Their official showcase at AmericanaFestUK 2020 opened to a standing-room crowd in January.

After initially forming as a string jam band, who regularly used bows stretched with horsehairs to play their instruments, their often-asked-about name was born. Strung Like a Horse now tours year-round, performing up to 100 shows a year, including Bonnaroo (labeled “Best Band Name”), Moon River Music Festival, Suwanee Roots, Wildwood Revival, Rhythm & Blooms, Summer Camp, HartfordFest, LibertyFest, NAMM, Road to Nightfall (winning act), Get Off the Grid Fest, and recently appeared on Jam in the Van. On the road, they have supported or performed with Old Crow Medicine Show, Shooter Jennings, Nicki Bluhm, Del McCoury, Charlie Daniels, Travis Tritt, Sam Bush, War, Lera Lynn, Honey Honey, and Hot Buttered Rum. Sam Bush remarked, after they opened for him, that the five-piece band’s full-tilt set “makes me sound like Bill Monroe.”

Today Glide is excited to premiere “Crazy Like Me,” one of the standout tracks on the new album. The song is a laid back groover that gives off a funky Southern charm, blending a modern soul sound complete with organ and country-inflected rock vibe to make for a song that takes you on a fun journey that is ultimately about making you, dear listener, feel really damn good. What makes this tune especially interesting is the way the band manages to convey a sense of ease that is almost jammy while also sounding incredible tight as a unit.

Bandleader Clayton Maselle describes the inspiration behind the song:

“I want our music to be a celebration for those who are feeling good. I want it to help folks who are hurting. I want to make folks laugh, cry, and feel all the feelers.”

LISTEN:

Photo credit: Josh Halling