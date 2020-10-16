VIDEO PREMIERE: Austin Lucas Revels in Punk Subculture with Alt-country Rocker “Drive”















Austin Lucas is a punk journeyman, activist and songwriter from Bloomington, Indiana. Consumed by an overdeveloped sense of wanderlust as a young person, Austin spent his formative years in the driver’s seat of various beat-up Ford Econolines. Burning through countless miles and living the world over, he’s made his home everywhere from the American West Coast to the Czech Republic.

As a young person, Austin worshipped a diverse mixture of Classic Rock, Country, Punk, Psychedelic Folk and Mountain Music, and has made a career by successfully fusing these disparate influences into something uniquely his own. Emerging as a prominent and revered talent among his fans and peers, Austin has stood shoulder to shoulder with some of the most recognizable icons of Folk, Punk, Indie, Country and Americana, all the while uplifting the traditions of Roots Music and holding true to the attitude and ethics of political DIY Punk and Indie music as the lifeblood that runs through his veins.

During the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown Austin Lucas has sheltered in place in Mainz, Germany. Although growing homesick far away from his home and family in Indiana, he has successfully used this extra time and inspired energy to prove that it’s impossible to keep a good troubadour down, writing and recording songs for his forthcoming album, Alive In The Hot Zone!, which is due out October 30th. Written and recorded in the earliest days of the Covid-19 pandemic and Black Lives Matter/American uprising, this album represents a new direction for Austin, yet retains his distinctive voice and hyperliterate writing style. Contained are ten songs that serve as direct commentary regarding the ongoing global situation, isolation, fear and the indomitable spirit required to stand up against systemic racism and fascism, in a world spiraling out of control.

Although an authoritarian narcissist and white supremacist sits in the White House and men of his ilk occupy top positions of power all across the globe, Austin Lucas comes to us with a message of hope and his most concisely empathetic and political album to date.

Today Glide is excited to premiere the video for “Drive,” one of the standout songs on the new album. Filmed in moody black and white, the video captures a cast of characters, including Lucas, wandering city streets by foot and by taxi. Compared to Lucas’ more country-inspired work, the song finds the talented songwriter shifting gearings into a everyman alt-country rock and roll. With feisty electric guitar and a quick and steady beat, the song lets Lucas put his twangy and powerful vocals in the spotlight. Comparisons to Jason Isbell are obvious, but Lucas also taps into his own unique sound as he balances heartfelt lyrics with a rocker’s edge. Ultimately, the song is a perfect example of this troubadour’s ability to continually progress his sound.

Lucas describes the inspiration and process behind the song and video:

“I initially had other arrangements for the making of this video, which fell through quite last minute. In the end, by some amazing coincidence, my friend and wonderful filmmaker – Patrick Jankowski, wrote a message offering to make a video. In earnest, I organized some of my dearest friends in Berlin and we set about making a video that is a celebration of friendship and love. The song goes out to anyone escaping horrible situations at home, in order to live as their truest and most authentic selves. For the video, I chose the setting of a cab, where various folks are moving about a city, while being watched out for by a benevolent punk cab driver. In so many ways, I really think it encapsulates much of the essence of the song and my experiences in life. As someone who grew up in the world of hardcore punk, I’ve long benefited from the love, tenderness and care that my chosen family have for all people. This is the essence of why I believe in the power of alternative subcultures and radical communities. For all of their potential flaws, they affect more positive change than they get credit for and certainly have always made my world a better place to live.”

WATCH:

Austin Lucas‘ new studio LP Alive In The Hot Zone! will be available on vinyl, CD and digital/streaming formats October 30th via Cornelius Chapel Records. Click here to pre-order.

Photo credit: Noah Lucas