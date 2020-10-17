LISTEN: Jacksonport Displays Stunning Hush Folk Via “Haunt Me”















Jacksonport is the solo imagination of musician John Fatum, named for the small town in Door County, Wisconsin where Fatum spent summers growing up. After giving up his Brooklyn, NY apartment in spring 2019, John has been on the road traveling around the United States in his car, Little Nipper, spending his would-be rent money on self- produced recordings. The recordings include synth playing by Julian Pollack (J3P0, The Lesson, Marcus Miller) and electric guitar by Adam Brisbin (Buck Meek, Sam Evian, Cass McCombs) and mixing by Grammy Award Winner Phil Joly (Electric Lady, Common, Lana Del Ray, Daft Punk, The Strokes). Jacksonport releases a new song every month in 2020.

Check out Jacksonport’s stunning original “Haunt Me” where the singer-songwriter displays a finely aged raspy voice that cuts through restrained instrumentation via an optimistic tone and clever wordplay. Clearly, we hope to hear more from this Dairy State artist who is following in the sublime hush tracks of Justin Vernon, Low, and other Northern Midwest sounds.