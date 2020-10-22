New Dinner And A Movie: Phish Breaks Out Halloween Goodies: 1996’s ‘Remain In Light’, 2014’s ‘Haunted House’, 2018’s Kasvot Väx















The latest installment of Phish’s now monthly archival livestream series Dinner And A Movie will deliver a special Halloween-themed treat for fans as the band will air three of their legendary “musical costume” sets from previous Halloween performances.

Since the group’s inaugural 10/31 concert in 1994 – in which the band performed the Beatles’ White Album in it’s entirety – Phish has gone on to perform nine more concerts on All Hallows’ Eve in which they’ve covered another artist’s album, including classics such as The Who’s Quadrophenia, Little Feat’s Waiting for Columbus & The Rolling Stones’ Exile on Main Street, as well debuting their own new & original material under the innovative guises of an entirely fictional Swedish prog-rock band Kasvot Väx in 2018 and using a forty-year-old Disney album of Halloween-related sound effects to create their own LP’s worth of fiery instrumentals for the Chilling, Thrilling Sounds of the Haunted House set in 2014.

This upcoming iteration of Dinner and a Movie will focus on the second sets from the 2014 (Chilling, Thrilling Sounds of the Haunted House, 1996 (The Talking Heads Remain in Light) & 2018 (Kasvot Växt “í rokk” Halloween performances and all proceeds generated via donations that weekend will benefit the Fair Elections Center, a national, nonpartisan voting rights and election reform organization which works to remove barriers to registration and voting for traditionally underrepresented constituencies.

1996’s Remain in Light of course, is a fan favorite and hasn’t been yet released officially on the video side. This musical costume helped launch the band’s sound into its renowned “cow funk” era with new originals like “Ghost” and “Moma Dance” along with making that 1980 multi-rhythmic album’s “Crosseyed and Painless” a second set showstopper. Post Halloween ’96 also allowed for the revival of Talking Head’s “Cities” back into setlists into a funkier version most prominently heard on 1997’s Slip Stich and Pass.

Watch the free livestream of Dinner And A Movie next Saturday, October 31st at 8:30PM at https://webcast.livephish.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/phish