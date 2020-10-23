WATCH: Kurt Vile Performs Neil Young & Gillian Welch Songs For Team Joe Sings















Last night (10/22), Kurt Vile broadcasted a virtual concert for Team Joe Sings featuring breakout performances by daughters Delphine and Awilda. Kurt is the latest participant in the ongoing online concert series spearheaded by Biden for President. Each Thursday at 8pm ET/5pm PT, artists have been releasing virtual performances in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. For Kurt’s installment of Team Joe Sings, he played original song “Bassackwards” followed by covers of Neil Young’s “Heart of Gold” and Gillian Welch’s “Wayside/Back in Time.” He was accompanied in his rendition of “Heart of Gold” by daughter Delphine, who played on drums and provided backing vocals. Kurt’s other daughter, Awilda, popped in to sing alongside her father for “Wayside/Back In Time.” The performance was captured by Drew Saracco, director of the video for “Loading Zones” from Kurt’s most recent full-length project, Bottle It In. Watch Kurt’s performance below…

Earlier this month, Vile released Speed, Sound, Lonely KV (ep). In addition to “How Lucky,” a cover of and duet with the late John Prine, the EP features another Prine cover, a cover of “Cowboy” Jack Clement and two new originals. It was recorded alongside a cast of Nashville heavyweights including Bobby Wood, Dave Roe, Pat McGlaughlin and Kenny Malone, as well as Dan Auerbach (The Black Keys) and Matt Sweeney (Chavez, Superwolf), in sporadic sessions that spanned four years at The Butcher Shoppe studio in Nashville, TN.

Photo Credit credit: Drew Saracco