WATCH: The Trailer for Alex Winter Directed Documentary ‘ZAPPA’















It’s a busy year for Alex Winter, with the recent Bill & Ted film and now the long-awaited Frank Zappa documentary titled ZAPPA, which the actor directed, due out shortly. Magnolia Pictures will release ZAPPA everywhere on November 27th, 2020 with a special one-night-only theatrical event on Monday, November 23rd, 2020.

With unfettered access to the Zappa family trust and all archival footage, ZAPPA explores the private life behind the mammoth musical career that never shied away from the political turbulence of its time. Winter’s assembly features appearances by Frank’s widow Gail Zappa and several of Frank’s musical collaborators including Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Vai, Pamela Des Barres, Bunk Gardner, David Harrington, Scott Thunes, Ruth Underwood, Ray White and others. Check out the official trailer below…