SONG PREMIERE: Paper Idol Flexes Its Pop Muscles On Snappy “Clouds”















Paper Idol is more than just another indie pop band; it is a multi-dimensional art project with Matan KG as the mastermind. He writes, records, and produces the music himself, in addition to designing and creating the artwork. Inspired by nu-disco and dance music as much as art pop and indie rock, Paper Idol offers a rare combination of new-school production and old-school vibes.

With his last four singles gong to number one on Hype Machine, Glide is premiering the catchy pop nugget titled “Clouds.” If Beck, Twenty-One Pilots, and Arctic Monkeys had a musical offspring, surely Paper Idol would appear from this mix of artsy pop-funk, dance, and alt-rock.

“I was on the brink of quitting music,” recalls Matan. “The pandemic had just hit, I felt pulled in so many directions and had no inspiration to create. One day, I was taking a walk and the chorus melody for “Clouds” came out of nowhere… from there the song flowed out in a matter of hours. Funny how a song about my confusion put me back on track.”