SONG PREMIERE: Paper Idol Flexes Its Pop Muscles On Snappy “Clouds”

October 29, 2020 by in Audio, Media, PREMIERES No Comments

  

With his last four singles gong to number one on Hype Machine, Glide is premiering the catchy pop nugget titled “Clouds.” If Beck, Twenty-One Pilots, and Arctic Monkeys had a musical offspring, surely Paper Idol would appear from this mix of artsy pop-funk, dance, and alt-rock.

“I was on the brink of quitting music,” recalls Matan. “The pandemic had just hit, I felt pulled in so many directions and had no inspiration to create. One day, I was taking a walk and the chorus melody for “Clouds” came out of nowhere… from there the song flowed out in a matter of hours. Funny how a song about my confusion put me back on track.”

