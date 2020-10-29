Tash Sultana Announces Sophomore Album ‘Terra Firma’ – Shares “Willow Tree”















Tash Sultana today (October 29) announced the official release date for their forthcoming sophomore album Terra Firma. This album is set for release on February 19, 2021 on Mom + Pop Music and is available to pre-order NOW.

With a title inspired by the need to slow down and re-ground Terra Firma is the work of a more confident, dynamic and experienced musician. The manifestation of a period of self-reflection in which TASH slowed down to find time for surfing, studio, family, gardening and a healthy balance from the hectic touring lifestyle that defined their existence.

“I didn’t realize that I needed to create a space and home for myself to feel like a person again,” explains Tash. “I just went inward and found a really peaceful place and wrote an album, and I feel really happy with it.”

Returning to earth after the dizzying heights of success, Terra Firma is the sound of a more content and grounded Tash Spiritually, the album finds the artist reconnecting to their roots, reminding themselves who they are and what it means to be human. Musically however, its 14 tracks take root into far-reaching sonic territory.

From the previously released evocative “Greed” to the enthralling “Beyond The Pine,” TASH departs from looped and layered jams towards meditative combinations of soul, funk, RnB, folk, rock, hip hop–you name it. “It’s Aretha Franklin meets Bon Iver meets John Mayer meets whatever,” says TASH. “It’s recognizably Tash Sultana, but deeper and more nuanced.”

In line with today’s announcement, TASH has teamed up with fast-rising Melbourne artist Jerome Farah to deliver a soul-powered new single “Willow Tree” (below) filled with thundering trumpets and shimmering guitar lines.