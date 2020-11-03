LISTEN: Robert Connely Farr Navigates Alcohol Struggles On Bluesy “Bad Whiskey”















Singer-songwriter Robert Connely Farr grew up in the small southern town of Bolton, Mississippi, home of Charley Patton & The Mississippi Sheiks. He has been mentored in the Bentonia Style of the Delta Blues by Jimmy “Duck” Holmes since 2017. His release “Dirty South Blues” was met with critical acclaim, including being named one of KEXP’s Top Albums of 2019 and earning Farr nominations at Canada’s prestigious Maple Blues Awards for Songwriter of the Year and New Artist of the Year. He currently resides in Vancouver, BC.

On his new single Bad Whiskey, Robert Connely Farr opens up about his struggles with addiction and alcoholism. Farr fluidly invites us into the pain and struggle of tearing the world down around you with the help of the demon alcohol. With a voice that breaks in one moment, pulls a tear right out of your eye in the next, then smoothly navigates a soaring refrain, it is here that Farr calls out to Americana greats; Guy Clark and Robert Earl Keen. Check out this new Americana artist, Glide just discovered…

“Bad Whiskey is a song about my struggles with alcoholism and how it doesn’t just impact me, but my wife, my family, and so on. The song is an acknowledgment of the dark realizations that hit me right before I quit drinking,” says Farr.

<a href="https://robertconnelyfarr.bandcamp.com/album/country-supper">Country Supper by Robert Connely Farr</a>