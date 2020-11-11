VIDEO PREMIERE: Reggae Rootstronica Duo Indubious Team Up With Zion I to Fight Back Against Fear-Based Mentality on “Neva Bow”















The story of Indubious is not for the faint of heart. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Indubious was forged in the fires of pain and destruction. Evton and Skip, brothers and bandmates born with Cystic Fibrosis and convinced by doctors of their impending death from an early age, have emerged as a powerful force for change and the future of conscious music. Their only choice has always been mind over matter, and time has proven that their unbending positive outlook, combined with an inspiring message of love and hope, has not only helped them overcome personal hardship, but catapulted their music onto the world stage with an unstoppable momentum.

The Oregon-based duo has cultivated a strong fan base, affectionately called Indubians, with their impressive instrumental skill, powerful harmonies, and an electrifying stage presenc. In addition to their memorable live shows, Indubious are no strangers to chart success. Their 2019 album Beleaf debuted at #1 on the Billboard Reggae Chart and #2 on iTunes Reggae Chart which marked a new high for the band building on the previous success of their 2017 album From Zero, which debuted at #6 on the Billboard Reggae Chart and #8 on the iTunes Reggae Charts.” With their recent signing to tastemaker label Easy Star Records, their new single and upcoming album will be elevated to new heights.

Now the group is set to release their new single “Neva Bow” on November 13, marking it the first release between the band and label partner Easy Star Records. Today Glide is excited to offer an exclusive premiere of the single and its video. Featuring underground hip-hop icon Zion I, the song is also the first single from Indubious’ upcoming studio album The Bridge. “Never Bow” finds the group’s reggae rootstronica fully intact as they defiantly rail against a virus – seemingly a reference to our current pandemic – and remind us that we have a responsibility to ourselves to develop our self love and self worth, and to let that trickle out to everything we touch. The song is a refreshing blast of thick dub and reggae laced with Zion I’s sharp and pointed hip-hop-meets-reggae flow. Filmed at the site of recent wildfires – presumably in their homebase of Oregon, the song and its visuals give us an anthem that hits back at our current times and the need to fight against living a life dictated by fear.

The duo shares their thoughts on the inspiration behind the song:

“Neva Bow” is about a mindset of fear-based mentality that is unconsciously embraced by otherwise good-hearted people. Thoughts and words hold a power typically beyond what people are aware of consciously. The aim and message of the song is to bring awareness to how we hold our energy as Creators. What we focus on becomes our truth, and inspires our actions. So when we choose the good in our endeavors, speak with intention and purpose, and choose to amplify love, we can be free, and live without fear.

The track instantly resonated with hip hop legend Zion I, as Indubious states, “When we sent him the track, the track hit him in a way where he said he really loved it and felt it deeply, and wanted to be involved. His style has always been very influential, so it was a joy to have him co-creating with us.”

WATCH:

“NEVA BOW” FEATURING ZION I IS OUT NOVEMBER 13 ON EASY STAR RECORDS

Photo credit: Buddy Terry