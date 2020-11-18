The Tibbs Serve Up Tight Rhythms, Bright Melodies & Vintage Soul Sound On ‘Another Shot Fired’ (ALBUM REVIEW)















The Tibbs is a soul band from The Netherlands that first came on the scene in 2012 and built a solid following after the release of the debut album Takin’ Over in 2016. The singles “Next Time” and “The Story Goes” were featured on radio stations in North America and Europe.

Another Shot Fired is the band’s new album and while the vocalist is different (Roxanne Hartog replaces Elsa Bekman), the band’s formula remains true. The band plays vintage soul with tight rhythms, bright melodies and a sound that seems heavily influenced by Stax artists.

If the purpose of the first song on an album is to grab the listener’s attention, this band succeeds wildly with opener “The Main Course”. The song is driven by the rhythm section, which makes it impossible to remain still. Like any good soul song, this one features some excellent work on the horns. Hartog’s vocals are so smooth, they almost seem effortless. On top of that, this song could be an anthem for anyone who doesn’t want to settle for being a “side dish” in a relationship.

As you listen to the album, it becomes clear that “The Main Course” is a bit of an outlier. Most of the songs don’t approach the tempo of the lead track. “Close”, for example, is a mellow tune. The instrumentation is more subdued and the vocals are a bit more breathy, but it still gets you into some kind of groove. This is the kind of song that makes you want to spread out a blanket in a park and just look at the afternoon sky.

The melody of “Rationality” would fit just as well on an album by St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and you can hear the similarity especially in the horns and the tone of the guitar. At other times, the melodies bring Eli “Paperboy” Reed and The True Loves to mind.

For anyone who has ever spent any time listening to old soul records, this album is a must-have. Hartog’s smooth vocals are perfect with the groovy rhythms and the blasts from the horns. Even when the lyrics and melodies are subdued, it’s fun to hear all the talent on this album.

<a href="https://thetibbs.bandcamp.com/album/another-shot-fired">Another Shot Fired by The Tibbs</a>

Photo credit: Sven Benjamins