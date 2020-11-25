SONG PREMIERE: Ron Gallo Brings His Nostalgia Hodgepodge Forward On “White Christmas” Cover















On the heels of his colorful 2020 release Peacemeal, Ron Gallo is back with a not so predictable tune. The quirky songsmith is getting into the so-called holiday spirit this season as Glide is premiering a cover of the classic Bing Crosby tune “White Christmas” (below) via New West Records. While wishing for a White Christmas seems trite with all the bigger things to wish for (no need to name em), but maybe we just all need to reflect on those simpler times.

Where Gallo is renowned for a hodgepodge of pop, jazz, 90’s hip-hop, lo-fi/hi-fi sounds, idiosyncratic guitar playing, this version of “White Christmas” hits the nostalgia button full on with decorative sounds that might make us feel ok to stay in this holiday season.

“A few years ago around Christmas I sat on the floor solo in front of a TV fireplace and listened to the Dean Martin Christmas Album 12 full times on repeat then recorded this cover, says Gallo. “I love the old crooner stuff. It’s like a blanket. With how 2020 has been, I’ve leaned heavy into nostalgia as a mental survival tactic so figured I’d give this track a proper release and used a photo of me as a kid on Christmas as the cover art as another way to return to what seemed like “simpler times”.