LISTEN: Emerging R&B Artist Justy Lays Down Cozy Holiday Nugget “Blues On The Crosley”















Brooklyn born, Staten Island raised artist Justy began writing music at 12 years old. Fast forward ten plus years and the transparent singer-songwriter has blossomed into a unique and promising force. Inspired by the works of artists such as J Dilla, Amy Winehouse, NoName, Anderson Paak, and Lauryn Hill, Justy continues to evolve, and incorporate traditional jazz elements into her music. In 2018, Justy‘s refreshing sound caught the eye of British music powerhead Kwame Kwaten (also of D-Influence) who in turn took on the artist for a two single project which penned her notable tracks “Try,” and “L8R.“

Emerging R&B singer Justy has blessed us with her on-point and powerful new holiday single, “Blues on the Crosley.” With rich vocals and pristine phrasing, Justy sings with wisdom and welcoming radiance. Backed by pleasing harmonies, rich and warm guitar tones, a steady backbeat, and tranquil piano accompaniment, this is a holiday jewel with nods to Jhené Aiko and H.E.R.

“Blues on the Crosley” is that cozy up by a fire, whiskey-drinking on a cold night kind of song. Sink into its warmth, its sadness, and its comfort,” says Justy.