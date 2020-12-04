LISTEN: Dope Lemon Delivers Off-Kilter Pop & Chill Vibrato on “Kids Fallin’ In Love”















Dope Lemon is the beloved side project of Angus Stone, one part of the internationally renowned folk sibling duo Angus & Julia Stone. Known for his captivating voice and relaxing energy, Dope Lemon hit the ground running with several successful releases in 2019, most notably his Smooth Big Cat album. Dope Lemon continues to impress with his unique blend of indie rock and folk and garner worldwide praise.

“Kids Fallin’ In Love” is the second single from Dope Lemon – a low-fi off-kilter pop song that fans of Mac Demarco will dig. Stone croons with soft and subtle charisma and a calming vibrato that is playfully chill and nostalgic. Check out this post-summer stunner…

Lemon shares, “This is a little love song about coming back to that magical place you go when you feel that warm glow around your heart again for that new very special human you have stumbled upon in your life. Allowing yourself to be loved & fall in love and all the good things that come with opening that door again.”