LISTEN: eüsh Creates Sweeping Soundscapes On Stirring “Across The Hills”















Originating in 2007, eüsh began as the solo project of Seán van Doornum, a composition student at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music. In the early years, they appeared in various incarnations as the music developed. The band performed and recorded sporadically but it wasn’t until 2010 that eüsh recorded their first record Tree.

eüsh is currently working on a new 11 track album titled Fever Dreams. The album’s title is inspired by the work of Indigenous academic and art critic Tyson Yunkaporta. It is a deeply personal record that focuses on a family with a song dedicated to Doornum’s mother who has MS and a song dedicated to Sean’s father who suffers from dementia.

Eüsh brings us a sweeping and poignant folk song “Across The Hills.” With reverberating guitar and harmonica lingering beneath, Seán van Doornum sings with a sense of sentimentality and poetic freedom reminiscent of Neil Young’s LP Tonights the Night. This is indeed a powerful tune hinged on a warm tone and a well-orchestrated simplicity -creating a gorgeous cinematographic soundscape.

“‘Across The Hills’ is a slow burn meditative folk-country ballad. Lyrically inspired by counter-culture stylings of the 60’s psych-folk song ‘Wasn’t Born To Follow’ written by Carol King, as performed by The Byrds, and the poetry of Mary Oliver. Sonically it’s inspired by the reverb drench grandeur of Buffalo Springfield’s, ‘Expecting To Fly’. As well as many other dreamy folk-country ballads and works of literature that celebrate nature,” says eüsh.