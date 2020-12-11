VIDEO PREMIRE: Young Man in a Hurry Reconvene with Lost Love on Moving Indie Rocker “A Blue and Red Taxi and Bernie”















A band born of friendship, and undeniably built in Chicago, Young Man in a Hurry reimagines all the lo-fi substantive sounds of their 80s and 90s youth in a kind of post-modern millennial séance. The group sprung from a patient/doctor relationship between songwriter and frontman Matt Baron and drummer Meyer Horn. The band evolved into a full-fledged four-piece after inviting bassist Nick Harris and cellist Teddy Rankin-Parker to join. YMIAH’s collaborators include a bevy of indie rock’s best musicians spanning David Vandervelde (Father John Misty), Jon Graboff (Willie Nelson, Norah Jones), Ryan Keberle (David Byrne, Sufjan Stevens, St. Vincent), Ohmme’s Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart, and producer Brian Deck (Iron & Wine, Modest Mouse).

Deck says of working with Young Man In A Hurry: “As I spoke with Matt and started rehearsing with his band, it became clear that something special could come of this project. His lyrics were impressionistic but not vague, kind of psychedelic but grounded. His song craft is traditional but a little askew and his influences were obviously varied and interesting. I am very proud of all of us who helped make this record so beautiful and powerful and compelling. I hope you enjoy it and that it reveals new things with each listen.”

Their debut album is named Jarvis (READ OUR REVIEW) after a man Baron calls “the kindest person I’ve ever met” and the owner of his 120-year-old residence. “He bought the house in the 90’s when the area was desolate. Now, Google’s Chicago office and million dollar condos are a stone’s throw from his front door. He’s cool without trying to be, in evergreen ways like his unchanging interests in classical music (he only listens to WFMT radio), leather shoes, 501s, Hermès ties, and bacon.” For Young Man In A Hurry, Jarvis is a real person and friend, as well as an infinite symbol of unconditional love, timelessness, and unfazed joy — themes naturally central to a record now his namesake.

Today Glide is excited to premiere the video for the band’s new single “A Blue and Red Taxi and Bernie,” a song that frontman Matt Baron actually co-wrote a song with his grandmother at the end of her life. “It’s about my grandfather Bernie, who drove a cab in Chicago during the 1950s-70s,” says Baron. “The lyrics are about what it might be like to reconvene with a long-lost love on the other side, either physical or astral. The video subtly explores the idea of how we’re always trying to go somewhere new, and when we get there, we’re just there.” Musically, Baron cites varied inspirations ranging from Modest and The Cure to Kendrick Lamar (“his reverse drums are the best”). Indeed, the band explores a melange of sounds, using synth and unusual drum beats and guitars to create a complexly beautiful indie rock tune. As is the case with many of their songs, the band manages to craft a swell of lyrical and musical emotion that continuously builds throughout the song.

WATCH: