LISTEN: Sam Saint Jones Delivers Garage Rock 101 Via “Little By Little”















Sam Saint Jones is the project of Sam Muir, a Sydney based artist who delves into all forms of music across several projects. Sam Saint Jones is his passion project, pouring his heart and soul into the music he creates and tells intimately of his deepest emotions. The soundscapes find themselves floating between shoegaze and folk-rock, creating a very delightful listening experience. Sam Saint Jones debut LP is due out sometime in 2021.

With pulsing tone and assertive phrasing, Sam Saint Jones delivers garage rock 101 on his latest single “Little By Little” (below). With an animated and unique lyrical blueprint, Jones sings with a charismatic wonder as he serves up a full dose of distorted guitar and fuzzy bass righteousness. A sonically pleasing track indeed that fans of Arctic Monkeys and IDLES will want to hear..

“Little By Little is the anthem of the cashed-up bogan, an ode to Wollongong and any other small towns in Australia. About the existential dilemma of the Australian tradesman,” describes Muir.