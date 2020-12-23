LISTEN: An Only Child Blurs Soul Boundaries On Powerful “Don’t Go Out”















An Only Child is no stranger to genre-blending. From developing his voice as a singer in his local church to training as a modern dancer with performances at the Guggenheim Museum, the MoMA and The Whitney Museum, An Only Child is a creative force and an exciting neo-soul artist to watch.

With a vibrant and emotional vocal delivery, An Only Child delivers a powerful stripped-down single entitled “I Don’t Go Out.” Tasteful guitar intermittence, a melodic bass line, and minimalistic synth accompaniment set the mood for forthright lyrical wordplay. Take a listen to this genre-bending artist who takes a page from the eclectic playbook of Moses Sumney.