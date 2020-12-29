LISTEN: Josh Gilligan Molds Evocative Piano Based Folk Via “Where Can I Go”















Josh Gilligan is a singer-songwriter and film director based in Nashville. His songs center around the themes of unity, love lost, personal development, and just the right dose of nostalgia. In addition to working on the completion of his full-length record, Gilligan is also a member and songwriter within Liza Anne’s musical unit, and a production partner with Nashville artist, Thad Kopec. Working as a film director throughout his early adult years, Josh is always lending an ear to his songcraft as well as how his songs can find a home in a visual world. Josh aims for all of his work to sit right at the intersection of artistic integrity and emotional levity.

Check out “Where Can I Go,” the evocative and beautiful new single from the multi-talented Gilligan. With a soft and concentrated vocal delivery, Gilligan croons confidently within a colorful and warm bath of subtle piano temperament. Boosted by a restrained rhythm section and tasteful acoustic guitar playing, “Where Can I Go” is a warm new single with shades of the delicate folk of Tim Buckley and Elliott Smith.

“This song fell out pretty quickly,” says Gilligan. “A while back someone told me about the idea of writing a letter to your anxious thoughts and darker emotions – thanking the feelings for trying to help, but ultimately dismissing them. I toyed around with that concept, and tried to put it into a song form. I wanted the music to sort of disguise the heavier topic, maybe even make people think it was a love song, though it means a bit more to me than that. We tracked it mostly live at my friend Thad’s studio, and added just a couple other elements to finish it. It’s simple and patient and I hope people can identify with the idea.”