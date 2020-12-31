LISTEN: St. Panther Drops Edgy Chillwave on “Infrastructure (remix)” With Producer ESTA















Irvine-born singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Daniela Bojorges-Giraldo AKA St. Panther brings raw feeling over a hybrid of soul swagger, jazz eloquence, and hip-hop heat. She’s already landed herself on some of today’s hottest TV soundtracks.

After being dubbed a top pick on Michelle Obama’s podcast playlist, SoCal vocalist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist St. Panther has cemented herself as an artist to watch with the release of These Days, her transformative debut EP under Ricky Reed’s Nice Life Recording Company and Nate Mercereau’s How So Records.

With wicked flow and magnetic style, St. Panther delivers a fiery new remix to her popular track “Infrastructure”. This time collaborating with producer ESTA, is a bouncy and low-end laden dance number with tasteful cadence and inviting grooves. St. Pather effortlessly cuts over a syncopated beat with layers of chillwave and modern pop, creating a fluorescently cool vibe.

Check out the track and below and what each artist has to say about the other….

“Soulection” was a huge part of my local upbringing as a producer so it’s wholesomely meaningful to have ESTA. on the flip. Folks really paved the way for me to show up so I’m thankful for this full circle, all love and respect to ESTA.” – St. Panther

“I discovered St. Panther through her song “These Days.” I was really in love with that song and looked into more of her music and had to reach out. I’m glad this remix was able to come to light from that initial convo.” – ESTA