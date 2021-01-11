













On Jesse Forever’s new record I was electrocuted seven times and now I can see the future, we bear witness to a time capsule of moments from seven years of Jesse Scheinin’s life. From living in an unfinished basement in Brooklyn to the edge of the valley of Ouro Preto, Brazil, the record is a collage of influences that include Tropicalia, indie-psych, Impressionism, and jazz, with lyrics that ruminate on time passing and the joyful experience of being creative.

I was electrocuted seven times and now I can see the future was co-produced by Nick Hakim and Michael J Thomas III. The recording draws on contributions from Andrew Sarlo (Bon Iver, Big Thief) and other members of a genre-bending Brooklyn community, including Adrianne Lenker, Meritxell Neddermann, Jake Sherman, and Pablo Eluchans.

Check out “Wrote You a Poem,” a highlight track from Forever’s I was electrocuted seven times and now I can see the future. A compelling and buoyant indie-rock song, “Wrote You A Poem” navigates an atmosphere of layered saxophone, fuzzy guitar, sensitive piano shine, and trippy vocal harmonies, all mounted on an unshakable rhythm section backbone. Jesse Scheinin aka Jesse Forever is vocally cool and confident as he muses within a psychedelic dreamworld of Deerhunter and Grizzly Bear.

The lyrics to this song are about a disastrous relationship I had in Brooklyn one summer, five years ago. Her dad was a former cop who threatened to have me arrested for possession of weed. I spent the summer moving from apartment to apartment. I lived on a boat out at the Rockaways for a bit, and that’s where this song was written. It started out as a ballad, but the arrangement transformed while in the studio to become what is on the final recording,” says Scheinin.