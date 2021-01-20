WATCH: Fleet Foxes Share Video For “I’m No My Season”















Fleet Foxes have shared a new video for “I’m Not My Season” off their latest album Shore, which was released digitally last fall via Anti- and will be released on all physical formats (vinyl, CD and cassette) on February 5, 2021. Preorder the album HERE). Shot at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn, NY, the performance was filmed as part of ‘A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream’ in December 2020 and the video was directed by longtime Fleet Foxes collaborator and frontman Robin Pecknold’s brother Sean Pecknold.

Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold will commemorate the release of Shore on vinyl & CD at independent record stores with a virtual in-store performance, streaming at NoonChorus on Wednesday, February 10th at 6pm PT / 9pm ET. Fans can get access to the mini solo set by pre-ordering the album now at their local indie retailer, or by purchasing ‘Shore’ in the store or curbside on the weekend of its release, February 5th. ‘Shore’ is available on an exclusive crystal clear 2LP vinyl set at independent record stores only. A limited edition Fleet Foxes art print by Bailey Elder will also be available as a free gift-with-purchase while supplies last.