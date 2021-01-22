R+R=NOW (Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, Christian Scott, & more) Release Cover of Kendrick Lamar’s “How Much A Dollar Cost”















In October 2018, Robert Glasper settled into the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City for a month-long residency several nights of which featured the new dream team collective R+R=NOW with Glasper on keys, Terrace Martin on synthesizer, vocoder, and alto saxophone, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah on trumpet, Derrick Hodge on bass, Taylor McFerrin on synthesizer, and Justin Tyson on drums. The band had recently released their debut album Collagically Speaking and the music had already taken on expansive new dimensions in concert as evidenced on R+R=NOW Live, a thrilling live recording that will be released February 12th on Blue Note Records featuring standout tracks from the studio album including “Change of Tone” and “Resting Warrior,” as well as a cover of Kendrick Lamar’s “How Much a Dollar Cost” (co-written by Martin), which is available to stream or download today.

The track listing for R+R=NOW Live is as follows:

Respond (6:01) Been On My Mind (3:32) How Much A Dollar Cost (4:08) Change Of Tone (9:01) Perspectives/Postpartum (11:25) Needed You Stillfeaturing Omari Hardwick(12:38) Resting Warrior (25:21)