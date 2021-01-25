LISTEN: Australian Pop-Rocker Jaguar Jonze Showcases Dynamic Range Via “Astronaut’















Check out the enticing and psychedelic new single “Astronaut” (below) from Australian pop-rocker Jaguar Jonze. Blanketed in synthesizers and warm bass tone, Deenya Lynch sings with dynamic range, undoubted passion, and emotional vulnerability. Shades of Lorde and Lana Del Rey grace this elevated songstress that might very well be the next big player in the pop-rock game.

“It feels both daunting and relieving to be able to share ‘Astronaut’ with the world. I wrote this song a few years ago and had recorded parts of it in Indonesia, Australia, and the USA as I tried to find the right arrangement to share my vulnerability. It was both a process of finding the right production and allowing myself the time to be prepared to share it. I can’t believe I was once so scared of sharing this song, and it makes me reflect on how much I’ve grown as a person.”