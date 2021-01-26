SONG PREMIERE: A. Sinclair Find Happiness with Dreamy Folk-rock Single “Evening Light”















Every song that Aaron Sinclair writes has a certain underlying feeling SPIN. Baeble Music sensed a “strung-out urgency” in his voice and KUTX says A. Sinclair epitomizes full-on rock, complete with massive guitar riffs, boozy vocals, and a driving swagger.”

It’s surprising then, that in person, Sinclair is a quiet guy – reserved, humble, and even-keeled. Not one for self-promotion, he often shies away from putting himself in the spotlight. As Paste put it, he “lets the music speak for itself.”

This is apparent on A Sinclair’s third full length album Sunshine Ghost, which is out March 26th.

Due to quarantine, this is the first time Aaron has written, played, and tracked all of the instruments himself. Tracked mostly in his 4 year old daughter’s room on Thursdays when she would stay with her grandparents.

Today Glide is excited to premiere the album’s first single “Evening Light,” a song that is about being happy with what you have and trying to see the good in your surroundings and embracing them. Fading in with a sunny surf rock twang and a dreamy shuffle, Sinclair sings with the soft conviction of a folk troubadour as he ponders the ways to hold onto sanity. The song seems to speak directly to the majority of us who are still stuck at home due to the pandemic, encouraging you to find little ways to escape and find happiness. Charming harmonies and an infectious folk-rock soundtrack make this a song that is here to show us some light during these dark times. It’s also further proof that A. Sinclair continues to be one of the more underrated rock bands out there today.

Sinclair describes the inspiration behind the song:

“Evening Light is about figuring out what makes us happy…whatever we can hold onto to keep some sort of sanity in the current climate. Small things add up if you let them, good or bad. This is the first time that I played and tracked everything at my house.”

LISTEN:

Photo credit: Letitia Smith