WATCH: Tommy Alexander Shares Live Video For Gritty “Whatever You Say”















Portland’s Tommy Alexander surely has been making ears take notice as his fervently emotive songwriting chops and gritty vocals make him a real deal troubadour. His most recent album Waves topped many a best of 2020 chart as his creativity continues to run high. Glide is thrilled to be sharing Alexander’s new live video for “Whatever You Say” (below) which is done in collaboration with video company Western As Fuck.

“This song is dedicated to the idea and action of holding space for others, especially those that you disagree with, those on the opposite side of the line,” says Alexander. “Our opinions can serve us as guides, as protection, but they are traps nonetheless. We live in a time where standing up for what you know is very important, yet often we are so certain of what we know that there is short-sightedness and a shut down in empathy and listening.”

Photo by Mike Vanata