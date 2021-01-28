LISTEN: Brooklyn’s The Brother Brothers Evoke Simon & Garfunkel Folk Harmonies Via “On The Road Again”















Brooklyn’s The Brother Brothers are David and Adam Moss, identical twins born and raised in Peoria, Illinois. Their debut album gained enthusiastic nods from tastemakers, have announced their sophomore album, Calla Lily, today, out on Compass Records on April,16th.

Check out the timeless and kinetic new single “On The Road Again” (below) from splendid sibling duo Brother Brothers. A lively train beat sets the mood as Fender Rhodes and a cautious lead guitar musing circulate. HIghlighted by lovely and engaging harmonies, Brother Brothers are exceptional in delivery and sheer vocal presence. They have proven themselves again: well-traveled, creative, and exceptional for fans of The Milk Carton Kids and Simon & Garfunkel. The Moss brothers wrote “On The Road Again” before the world shut down, and serendipitously so.

”There’s no denying that life in motion can leave a person lonesome or aimless, but so can sitting still. The same part of our beings that gets homesick aches for life on the road. This song’s an exploration of that duality — a celebration and a lamentation in one,” says the duo.