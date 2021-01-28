SONG PREMIERE: Athens, GA Pilgrim (Paul McHugh) Brings The Lush & Rustic On Expansive “La La Laa”















Athens, Georgia band Pilgrim is set to release their sophomore album Neverland out on February 12th via Trajectory Records. Pilgrim is the brainchild of songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Paul McHugh. McHugh has been a stalwart in the music scene playing with an incredible variety of bands and musical adventures as either a guitarist or keyboardist or both. McHugh has toured just about everywhere either as the keyboardist for Cracker or behind the merch table for the Drive-By Truckers.

Pilgrim released their first and self-titled album in 2014. Now, a few years and thousands of miles later, the follow-up album is ready to light up the ears of the public. An often psychedelic yet beautiful yet rocking journey awaits those who put the needle down on this seven-track expedition. Recorded at Chase Park Transductions with master engineers Drew Vandenberg and Henry Barbe, Pilgrim recorded the meat of this album over a 3-day period of frenzied creative momentum. Henry Barbe (son of producer David Barbe) mixed Neverland with incredible ingenuity and originality, creating a sonic masterpiece worthy of any of the great predecessors.

With those valid indie credentials, Pilgrim is premiering their new single “La La Laa” (below) which is feel-good textured Americana that is both lush and rustic. When this premiere offer came across the Glide inbox it was an easy “yes,” as this track combines moments of Band of Horses, Israel Nash, and Neil Young’s most introspective musical musings.

“La La La, the fourth song off of Neverland, is a sprawling tune and I think the most unique song on the album. The lyrics were born out of my improv writing with each verse taking on its own life with chorus La La La basically saying, life goes on. Full of melodies and a nice groove, it’s a nice way to end side A,” shares McHugh.

Photo by Justin Evans