LISTEN: King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Share Heavy Microtonal New Track “O.N.E.”















King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have released a new track called “O.N.E.”, accompanied by a new music video by Alex McClaren. The video was shot remotely during Melbourne’s second pandemic-related lockdown, and features a combination of stop motion and collage elements. Hear the track HERE, and watch the video Today,have released a new track calledaccompanied by a new music video by Alex McClaren. The video was shot remotely during Melbourne’s second pandemic-related lockdown, and features a combination of stop motion and collage elements. Hear the track HERE, and watch the video HERE

“King Gizzard’s new album (y’all know what it’s called) is definitely not coming out in February,” the band’s Stu Mackenzie said to address recent speculation about their next album.

“The song itself feels as if it’s constantly moving along so I tried to keep the visuals continually moving forward and sliding into different visual styles and landscapes,” McClaren said about the video. “I felt the mix of stop motion and collage through the use of found imagery and the band would help compliment the tracks lyrics and themes as I interpreted them, of dreams, nightmares, climate change, dystopias, and utopias, as well as referencing events that took place during the making of the video over 2020. All video of the band was shot by Ambrose during the second lockdown restrictions and I had to give notes on shooting and direct remotely which was strange but so was everything during that period.”