LISTEN: DJ ZID & Boog Brown Drop Old School Grooves & Rhymes Via Inviting “Majic”

January 31, 2021 by in News No Comments

Check out the smooth and stylish new single “Majic” (below) from DJ ZID and hip-hop artist Boog Brown. With old school appeal, Boog Brown flows with tangible character and confident cadence, bringing us back to the golden age of hip-hop. Flavored by an unobtrusive groove laced with colorful keyboard twinklings amidst a steady backbeat, DJ ZID shines. Listen closely as he lays down a warm and wide beat for Brown to cut across with vocal grace and palpable feel, calling to hip-hop architects Lauryn Hill and A Tribe Called Quest.

This is the second collaboration I have done with Boog Brown. In 2013 we worked together for a song called Check The Vibe“ for my debut album On The Rhodes.” I produced the Instrumental last year, sent it directly to her and I was very happy that she joined in right away,” says ZID.

“The inspiration for the song was to stay in the flow of what you want,” says Brown.

