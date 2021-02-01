Five Music-Themed Slot Games Popular in Canada















It’s been over 20 years since the introduction of online slot games, and ever since that time, we have seen the introductions of many themed games. But there is always a category that resonates with the players, music.

There are all types of music for every single emotion you can have in a single. While music is known for its different genres for different emotions, it is also a source of entertainment in slot games. Playing games that you can relate to will always make the game more exciting than every other game at that particular moment. In this article, we did some research with CasinoScout.ca and will be looking at five music-themed online slot games famous among casino gamblers in Canada.

Guns N’ Roses

First on the list is one of the most famous music-themed online slot games. Guns N’ Roses was a game developed by NetEnt in honor of one of the biggest rock bands to have ever graced the world. The Guns N’ Roses live concert was one of the most popular concerts that ever happened, and NetEnt was able to create a game based on that iconic concert, featuring impressive designs.

The players can always select to play any of the rock band’s classics in the background of the game. You can choose any of your preferred tracks from the Set List option in the game, as the band rocks the music with amazing graphics that show the band members, logo, and live clips.

You also have plenty of chances to win as the band rocks your music. There are features like Legend Spin, Encore Free Spins, and Guitar Solo multiplier that can be used to help you rack up prizes in the game.

Jimi Hendrix

Created also by NetEnt, this is an online slot game based on the rock legend Jimi Hendrix. Jimi’s reign in the music industry was short-lived but that was after producing several classics in the industry, as his music is still being played all around the world thanks to the legacy he left behind. Now he is reigning in the online casino industry, and his music-themed game is one of the most famous online slot games known in Canada and the USA.

Hendrix made the best music in the 1960s, and his music was dubbed legendary in the whole 20th century. NetEnt recreated the awesomeness as players can choose to play their songs in the online slot game while also having the chance to win plenty of prizes. Hendrix was featured in the game as one of the symbols in a game filled with wilds and free spins. Are you Experienced?

Elvis Presley

The King of Rock returns to the world in ‘Elvis the King Lives’ slot game which was created by WMS Gaming. Just like the first two on this list, this slot game is a game based solely on the legendary rock artist Elvis Presley coupled with one of the best graphics and designs available out there.

This an 11-reel slot game that features 80 paylines with impressive visuals and symbols based on Elvis throughout his musical career. His hound dog, guitar, purple teddy bear, and blue suede shoes were all included in the game as symbols.

It comes with several bonus rounds and special features which made it popular among fans in Canada and across the world. 100x multipliers, jukebox bonus, locked symbols, and free spins can make the prizes increase as you play the game.

Interested in playing the Elvis Presley slot? In this casino bonus overview, you will find several online casinos in Canada where you can redeem a casino bonus and start playing this online slot right away. It’s a fun game that got some great payouts!

Motorhead

Motorhead is another slot game based on a rock and roll legendary band. A band that was infamous for their wild lifestyle. Having made a name for themselves in the music industry, the legendary band created a name for themselves in the online casino industry this time. And now it is about the immense payouts and impressive gameplay.

This will be the third online slot game created by NetEnt. It is a game filled with plenty of features and bonus rounds. It features 76 paylines in total and multipliers that offers a payout up to 570x your stake. The Bomber and Mystery Reel bonus rounds give the player the best way in increasing their prizes along with several wilds and free spins. Players can also select their favorite music while reminiscing on the lifestyle the band had.

Karaoke Party

Last on the list is an online slot game created by Microgaming, Karaoke Party. It features a 9 paylines layout and an incredible musical environment with colorful symbols. This game was centered in a karaoke party bar with the higher paying symbols being the group of friends using the microphone or the solo singers. It is quite popular among gamblers in Canada and they love to play this online slot game developed by Microgaming.

It features a disco light background giving you the feels you get in a night out at a karaoke party with incredible visuals. You can win up to 10,000x your stake and you can also instantly boost bankroll if you’re able to trigger the free spins feature with up to 15 spins.