LISTEN: Little Bird Flies High With Retro Rock/Funk Flair On “Mega Hot Super Babe”















Existing somewhere between happy and sad, spontaneous and intentional, thoughtful and random comes Charleston-based quintet, Little Bird. Enter Proxima, Little Bird’s latest compilation–a three-part, 23-track record, boasting influences of R&B, progressive jazz, psychedelia, and indie rock to create a sound that melds in the place where space meets time. Alpha, the first part of the series, is due out on February 12th, 2021.

Check out true funk-rock noir on the new single “Mega Hot Super Babe” (below) from Little BIrd. With vibrant vocal output, lead singer Jay Hurtt maneuvers around a tasteful chorus layden guitar track. Highlighted by an absolutely killer drum application, “Mega Hot Super Babe” is a dialed in and bright effort reminiscent of the chill grooves of Jamiroquai and Neon Indian.

“While the song itself is about the archetype of the untouchable woman, the video is meant to highlight a struggle that some women we know have dealt with, by fantasizing an ideological solution,” says frontman Jay Hurtt. “Working with a limited budget, we drew inspiration from 80’s budget-slasher style Giallo films, and loved the juxtaposition of a happy song with gruesome visuals.”

When recalling how the song came about, Hurtt explains, “It happened over breakfast one day with some friends. A conversation came up about a former situation I had caught myself in when I realized I had been waiting in line and sort of ‘taking a number’ to go out with this girl. She had done it all in a classy way, you know?” He continues, “It wasn’t sleazy, it was just really smooth. It occurred to me how invincible it must feel to live with that style of blind confidence. We thought about what such a life might feel like, floating through lavish meals dates every other night, doing whatever one feels like doing because that would be the life of a Mega Hot Super Babe.”