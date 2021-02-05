SONG PREMIERE: Louis Quinn & Gates of Light Shine On Soulfully Artful “Walk On” – Announces New Self Titled LP















Gates Of Light is an international lockdown album collaboration between five artists across four cities, three time zones and two continents.

Featuring the combined award-winning talents of singer-songwriter Louise Quinn and producer/musician Bal Cooke (Glasgow), producer/ DJ Scott Fraser (London), producer/ DJ Kid Loco (Paris) and film/art director Tim Saccenti (New York), it was made possible by the support of Creative Scotland’s Open Fund to sustain creativity during lockdown.

The group came together remotely, after the pandemic arrived and countless gigs were cancelled, to make a sensory reflection of lockdown experiences in a psychedelic, dream-pop glitch landscape of future folk.

Louise and Bal are a Glasgow based husband and wife team who have worked together for many years releasing records as A Band Called Quinn and DAWNINGS. Madonna once described Louise’s voice as ‘wonderful’ and best selling Scottish crime writer and music fan Ian Rankin wrote liner notes for one of her albums.

Today Glide is proud to premiere “Walk On,” the lead single off Louise Quinn and Gates of Light’s upcoming LP. Gates Of Light is out March 26th on Shimmy-Disc and was recorded and produced remotely during lockdown 2020 in Glasgow, London, Paris and New York. Fans of 60’s art-rock noir and the timeless urban folk of Nico and Leonard Cohen will revel in Quinn’s sophisticated grace, charm, and pop cabaret vocals.

Quinn wrote songs which were recorded and produced Cooke in their bedroom studio in Glasgow on headphones at night whilst their one year old boy/girl twins slept. Fraser and Loco remixed these tracks in their own home studios in London and Paris and responded with new tracks which Quinn wrote over and Bal recorded.

Music legend Kramer was drafted in to master the album, and after hearing it immediately offered to release it on his cult label Shimmy Disc which boasts a back catalogue of incredible artists including Daniel Johnson and Galaxie 500.