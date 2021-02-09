The Hold Steady Announce The Weekender 2021















The Hold Steady announce plans for an unprecedented 2021 edition of The Weekender, the band’s annual multi-night live event for fans in the United Kingdom and European Union. Traditionally held at the legendary Electric Ballroom in Camden, London, this year will see The Weekender livestreaming directly from Brooklyn, NY’s Brooklyn Bowl for two concerts on Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6 at 8pm (20:00) GMT / 3pm EST (US). Tickets are on sale now via FANS.LIVE, including single-show tickets (£15.00/$20.00) and two-night packages (£27.50/$35.00). In addition, fans purchasing show tickets will be able to buy additional tickets for an exclusive Soundcheck event, set for Saturday, March 6 and priced at £20.00/$25.00.

The Weekender will see The Hold Steady performing two completely different sets featuring classic tracks, fan favorites, and new songs from their upcoming album OPEN DOOR POLICY. An exclusive The Weekender merch bundle will be unveiled in the weeks leading up to the event. The Weekender shows will be available on-demand for a limited time via FANS.LIVE following the final performance on March 6.

THE HOLD STEADY

THE WEEKENDER 2021

LIVE FROM THE BROOKLYN BOWL

FRIDAY, MARCH 5 – 8pm GMT (3pm ET/12pm PT)

SATURDAY, MARCH 6 – SOUNDCHECK 5pm GMT (12pm ET/9am PT)

SATURDAY, MARCH 6 – 8pm GMT (3pm ET/12pm PT)

PURCHASE THE WEEKENDER 2021 TICKETS

The Hold Steady’s eighth studio album Open Door Policy arrives on the band’s Positive Jams label via Thirty Tigers on Friday, February 19. Open Door Policy is available for digital and physical pre-orders now. All pre-orders are joined by instant grat downloads of the recently released tracks, “Spices,” “Heavy Covenant,” and “Family Farm.” In addition, Open Door Policy is being released in a variety of formats, including standard black vinyl and limited editions of CD and colored vinyl. Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers will also be offering an exclusive limited-edition colored vinyl for independent record stores.