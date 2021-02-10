LISTEN: Bobcat Rob & The Nightly Howl Create Jangly Psych Magic On “Popcorn Lung”















Santa Cruz based indie-rockers and Glide favorites Bobcat Rob & The Nightly Howl are back with their offbeat brand of jangly psych on their new single “Popcorn Lung.” Built on a warm and wide bed of low end and sprinkled with fastidious keys and rich guitar tone, “Popcorn Lung” is an expressive track touching on real-life feels. Bobcat Rob vocally shines as he flows smoothly, making headway toward a sound that mirrors the diverse roster of esteemed indie labels like New West, Merge, and Matador. Check it out below…

“It’s mostly satire, but also with the message of being care-free, having fun and doing what you want with the time that you got,” says Rob.