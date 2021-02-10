VIDEO PREMIERE: Julez and The Rollerz Soak Up the LA Sun with Slinky Garage Rocker “In Secure City”















Julez and The Rollerz, formerly known as “Julez,” are releasing their first two tracks this winter, “In Secure City” on February 26 and “Knocks Me On The Floor” April 2 via Party Mermaid Records as digital downloads and via streaming services.

This eccentric trio of Southern California Rock n Rollers are comprised of singer / guitarist Jules Batterman, Rachel David on bass and drummer Steve Donofrio. These songs update Garage Rock for our new millennium, making charming, old-school styles and atmosphere compellingly modern.

Jules Batterman has been immersed in the art of musical expression since she was just a toddler. Born into a musical family, Jules grew up constantly singing for her friends and family members, and even started teaching herself to play the guitar at 8 years old. She wrote many songs throughout high school and continued working on her music while studying visual arts at SUNY Purchase College – whose notable musical alumni include Mitski, Regina Spektor, and Jeffrey Lewis. Jules wrote and sang mainly for herself in her dorm room, until she recorded an EP of demos on GarageBand in 2017, and released them under the name ‘Julez’ (Jules with a ‘z’).

After graduation, Julez re-recorded her demos with friends in a studio to release her first album Back to First Street. She also started performing with a backing band around New York City for about a year, at historic venues such as the Knitting Factory, the Bowery Electric, the Mercury Lounge, and lots more, as well as opening for two-time Grammy nominee Tracy Bonham along the way. Julez released 2 more singles in 2018 and then packed her bags to further pursue music in the flourishing Los Angeles scene.

In Los Angeles, Julez continued as a solo project with a new backing band which included current drummer Steve Donofrio, and they played many shows around the city. By the end of 2019, Julez and Steve met bassist Rachel David, and the trio started performing and recording together as ‘Julez and the Rollerz.’ They are now signed to Party Mermaid Records, a label created in 2020 by Jules, Rachel, and Chelsea Nenni of Late Slip. In addition to working with Julez and the Rollerz, Jules plays guitar in Rachel David’s new band ‘The Everythings’ and sings lead vocals for ‘Daisy Dell’.

Today Glide is excited to premiere the video for the band’s new single “In Secure City.” With its groovy and rambling sunny garage rock sound, the song offers a nice reflection of Julez’ move to Los Angeles. The band conjures up a simple rock sound with a slinky, funky undertone courtesy of a sneaky synth, and this vibe is complemented by a video that finds the band members cruising around the Los Angeles in skates and on skateboards while rocking out and soaking up the sun. Though the song could be interpreted as a critique of the city, it also finds the band reveling in their surroundings while playing some fun tunes in the process.

