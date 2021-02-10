2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Named: Iron Maiden, Tina Turner, Rage Against The Machine, Kate Bush, Devo, Jay-Z Headline

February 10, 2021 by in News No Comments

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its 2021 Nominees and this list is as diverse as any year with many urban and soul artists making their case to win induction.
Jay-Z, Carole King and Tina Turner are among those up for induction this year in the big album sales realm while radio rock gets its call with Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine. Iron Maiden finally gets some respect with its nomination and afrobeat gets a nod with Fela Kuti.
Other nominees are Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo,, The Go-Go’s,Chaka Khan, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren and Dionne Warwick.
Inductees will be announced in May. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Induction Ceremony will take place in Cleveland, Ohio in the fall.

