LISTEN: Old Sea Brigade Boasts Timeless Big Sound On “Day By Day”

February 13, 2021

Nashville based Old Sea Brigade is back with a riveting and bewitching new single “Day By Day.” Built on annular guitar musing and a rich vocal presence, “Day By Day” blends folk noir feels with tasteful synth color and steady rhythmic movement. Ben Cramer has an uncomplicated way with hooky, intelligent lyrical design. Old Sea Brigade is a powerhouse indie-folk project that features a big dialed-in sound reminiscent of The Waterboys and Local Natives.

“Lyrically, I wanted to try and capture the restlessness of constantly being on the move. I often struggle with trying to balance the excitement of new surroundings with exhaustion from lack of sleep. Through all of that though, I try to find little moments of inspiration where I can be present,” says Cramer.

 

 

