WATCH: Kevin Morby Makes Network TV Debut With Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield















Last fall on Dead Oceans, Kansas City-based musician Kevin Morby released his newest album Sundowner. Last Saturday, he made his network television debut on CBS This Morning. Playing with Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield, they performed Sundowner’s “Campfire,” plus the title track as a web exclusive. Additionally, the duo presented “Lilacs” and “Fire” from Waxahatchee’s Saint Cloud. It was filmed at Los Angeles’ Bootleg Theater and features a hybrid of their respective bands – Jacki Warren (vox/bass/keys), Cyrus Gengras (guitar/keys), and Justin Sullivan (drums). Morby and Crutchfield sing into microphones adorned with roses as they join forces for the first time performing each other’s song on a national stage, giving fans a charming glimpse into their close chemistry.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/L7mRk2GG0S8" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">