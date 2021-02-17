LISTEN: Hallan Cue Up Post Punk Agility On Brash & Bright “Hands Up”















Writing not just as spectators but as individuals living in the landscape of 21st Century Britain, Hallan are a Portsmouth-based four-piece with a tongue that won’t be bit. Taking observational influence from everyday culture and the British isle itself, the band creates material replete with honesty, humility, and integrity.

Check out the electrified and boisterous single “Hands Up” (below) from Hallan. A highlight track off their debut EP, Reporting Live From The Living Room Floor, “Hands Up“ is a socially invigorating rock song with a poignant sentiment, built on cutting guitar tone, rip-roaring drums, and powerful vocal temperament. The band delivers post-punk agility and modern rock flourishes in line with Idles and Parquet Courts.

“Our sound changes depending on our agenda at any time, finding a different stride with every step. With ‘Hands Up’ we found ourselves dropped into a western rerun, armed with a fiercely cowboyish twang on our six-string shooter. We wanted to forge thematic, semi-abstract prose, attacking businessmen and penny pinchers in a flurry of suitably delirious criticisms,” says the band.